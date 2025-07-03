Rangers are reportedly interested in signing former Newcastle United loanee Luuk de Jong on a free transfer this summer.

De Jong has just helped PSV Eindhoven to a remarkable Eredivisie triumph as they overturned a seemingly impossible deficit to leapfrog Ajax and win the title. That triumph marked PSV’s 25th Dutch title and saw them retain the title for the first time since the 2015/16 season.

De Jong was the division’s joint-top scorer during their 2023/24 title-winning season and scored 14 goals last season, spearheading his side’s campaign. However, he has now left PSV as a free agent after his contract at the club expired.

A potential move to Scottish giants Rangers has been mooted this summer for the former Newcastle United man as Russell Martin looks to build his new squad. During his one and only spell in the United Kingdom, De Jong played 12 times for Alan Pardew’s Magpies, failing to score a single Premier League goal in that time, before returning to the Netherlands having barely made a mark on the English game.

He has scored pretty much everywhere else he has played though, including at Barcelona and serial Europa League winners Sevilla. It’s no surprise, therefore, to see him being linked with a move to Rangers as someone who could add great experience and firepower to Martin’s squad.

But is a move to Scotland a possibility for the Dutchman this summer? His manager’s recent comments have certainly opened the door for a potential move.

PSV boss provides Luuk de Jong update

Peter Bosz has provided an update on De Jong’s situation after the 34-year-old officially became a free agent on Tuesday. Bosz, who has led PSV to back-to-back Eredivisie triumphs, admitted that the striker is in a ‘unique’ situation and that he doesn’t know where De Jong will play his football next season: “He hasn't said he's staying, but he hasn't said he's going either,” Bosz said.

“He doesn't know yet. I've worked with Luuk wonderfully in the past two years, so I hope he stays.

“The club has to make a decision about him at some point. We might have to say that we will switch to someone else. There might come a point where we have to do that.

“But anyway, he said the same thing to me as he said to the club - he doesn't know what he is going to do yet. He no longer has a contract at PSV - he can still come and train here, but he's chosen not to do that.

“As I understand it, it's because he does not want to create a false impression. It is certainly a unique situation.”

De Telegraaf reported last month that De Jong was ‘hesitating’ over a new deal with PSV and that a move away from the Netherlands is his most likely option should he opt not to extend his contract at the Philips Stadium. Rangers, meanwhile, finished as runners-up in the Scottish Premiership last season, 17 points behind local rivals Celtic.