Peter Kenyon launches bid for crisis-hit Bolton after failed Newcastle takeover - reports

Peter Kenyon is set to launch a bid to takeover Championship side Bolton Wanderers, according to reports.

The Sun claim that the former Manchester United and Chelsea chief executive is set to launch a last-minute attempt to buy the Trotters after failing in his attempts to buy Newcastle United.

Kenyon was keen to assemble a consortium to take control of the Magpies from Mike Ashley, but his takeover hopes faded when he failed to secure the necessary finance to meet Ashley's £300million asking price.

And reports now suggest that he is turning his attentions to Bolton, with the report claiming he has already submitted an offer to take control of the second tier side.

Bolton, currently owned by Ken Anderson, were thought to be set for a takeover by local investor Parminder Basran and a group of partners.

But the Sun now claim that Basran's deal has hit complications, paving the way for Kenyon to save the crisis-hit club.

Just this week, Bolton have been locked out of their training ground while there are fears their match with Millwall on Saturday may not go ahead after the local council raised safety concerns.

It is believed that Basran had agreed a deal worth £27million for the club - meaning Kenyon would likely have to raise a similar sum.

The 65-year-old is thought not to be considered a viable option for Newcastle after Ashley grew weary of negotiations.