Peter Kenyon makes first move in Newcastle bid

Peter Kenyon is interested in taking over Newcastle United – but he must first secure the funding.

It was revealed on Saturday that the former Manchester United and Chelsea chief executive had approached potential financial backers about deal for the club.

Mike Ashley and Lee Charnley.

Owner Mike Ashley – who was at St James’s Park for Saturday’s 2-0 Premier League defeat to Leicester City – put the club up for sale a year ago.

However, he hasn’t come close to selling United.

It has been reported that Kenyon is working on a bid with New York-based Rockefeller Capital Management.

Kenyon, a director of a sports consultancy business, is understood to have been in contact with the solicitors handling the sale, though he has not tabled a formal offer.

The Gazette reported last month that Ashley would consider offers for Newcastle close to £300million, having previously valued the club at upwards of £380million.

However, there is not a fixed asking price, and Ashley will consider any offers on their merits.

United manager Rafa Benitez was asked about Kenyon’s interest after the Leicester defeat, the club’s fourth successive home defeat.

“I had no idea,” said Benitez. “I have to concentrate on things on the pitch.”

Kenyon – who spent five years at Manchester United – left Chelsea nine years ago.

Meanwhile, Newcastle remain third-bottom after the Leicester defeat, the club’s heaviest loss so far this season.

Joselu and Mohamed Diame missed first-half chances before Jamie Vardy put the visitors ahead from the penalty spot. Harry Maguire netted in the second half.

“I’m disappointed because we didn’t do what I was expecting, but still we had a couple of chances that would change everything,” said Benitez.

“You could see that we were given them options at set-pieces.

“They were passing the ball and we were more exposed. We were not very precise on the ball.”