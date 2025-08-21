The PFA released a statement that ultimately triggered a response from Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

Isak was nominated for the PFA Players’ Player Award at the PFA Awards Gala in Manchester On Tuesday night.

While the Newcastle striker lost out to Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah for the PFA’s top award, he was named in the PFA Team of the Year.

Yet he was the only one of the 11 players not to turn up at the prestigious awards evening.

PFA release Alexander Isak statement

Confirming Isak’s place in the PFA Team of the Year 2025, the PFA wrote: “Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak makes the cut after an impressive season in the north east.

“He scored 27 times in all competitions for Eddie Howe’s side, including the winning goal at Wembley to win the EFL Cup.”

Isak was named in the team alongside Nottingham Forest duo Matz Sels and Chris Wood, both of whom previously played for Newcastle.

Liverpool’s Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister were also named in the team alongside the Reds’ new signing Milos Kerkez, who was named in the team for his performances at AFC Bournemouth last season.

Arsenal’s William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes and Declan Rice completed the PFA Team of the Year.

Following his absence from the ceremony, Isak released a bombshell statement.

Alexander Isak releases statement after PFA snub

Explaining his absence, Isak took to Instagram to release a statement.

It read: “I'm proud to be recognised by my fellow professionals with a place in the PFA Premier League Team of the Season for 2024/25.

“First and foremost, I want to thank my teammates and everyone at Newcastle United who has supported me along the way.

“I'm not at the ceremony tonight. With everything going on, it didn't feel right to be there.

“I've kept quiet for a long time while others have spoken. That silence has allowed people to push their own version of events, even though they know it doesn't reflect what was really said and agreed behind closed doors.

“The reality is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time. To now act as if these issues are only emerging is misleading.

“When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can't continue. That's where things are for me right now and why change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself.

A way back for Alexander Isak?

Liverpool have been pushing to sign Isak from Newcastle this summer, but a deal has not been agreed.

Newcastle have since responded to Isak’s statement, claiming that they ‘do not foresee’ a sale transpiring this summer.

The Magpies also left the door open for Isak to be welcomed back ‘when he is ready’ as he remains under contract at St James’ Park until 2028.

Newcastle are still pushing to sign a striker in the final weeks of the transfer window but appear unlikely to sanction a sale for Isak before the September 1 deadline.