Newcastle United were very active in the transfer market last January - will we see more of the same from the club this time around?

The additions of Matt Targett, Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn, Chris Wood and Bruno Guimaraes in January all helped the Magpies secure their Premier League status with all five continuing to play their role in United’s progress this season.

Their position entering January was precarious to say the least last year, however, they will enter the winter window this time around firmly in the hunt for a European place.

Will Newcastle look to strengthen once again? Or will they keep some money back to spend in summer when business is a lot easier to complete?

Here, we take a look at every player that has been linked with a move to Newcastle United in January.

Would you like to see Newcastle United sign any of these players? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1. James Maddison Maddison has starred for Leicester City this season with his form earning himself a call-up to Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad. Newcastle were unsuccessful in their pursuit of the midfielder this summer but have been tipped to reignite their interest when the January window reopens. Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

2. Andrey Santos The teenager has reportedly been on Newcastle’s radar for a while now, but recent reports suggest that PSG have also entered the race to land his signature. The Vasco de Gama midfielder is one of Brazilian football’s hottest prospects. Photo: Buda Mendes Photo Sales

3. Eguinaldo Another Vasco de Gama wonderkid that Newcastle have been linked with signing is Santos’ teammate Eguinaldo. The 18-year-old has three goals in 18 appearances this season. Photo: Bruna Prado Photo Sales

4. Adrien Rabiot Rabiot was linked with a move to England throughout the summer with both Manchester United and Newcastle United linked with a move for the Juventus midfielder. Rabiot’s time at the Old Lady looks like coming to an end sooner rather than later. Photo: Octavio Passos Photo Sales