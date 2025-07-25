Alexander Isak news: PIF have instructed Newcastle United what to do if Liverpool make an approach to sign Isak this summer.

Newcastle United have maintained throughout the summer that Alexander Isak is not for sale. The Swedish international remains a crucial part of their squad, despite not traveling to Asia for their pre-season camp.

Isak’s omission from the travelling group on Thursday morning caused a stir on social media within the Magpies fan base. The club explained his absence was because of a minor thigh injury, before reports emerged that the striker wanted to ‘explore’ his options in the market this summer.

Whilst Isak’s request may have sharpened the focus on his future at the club, Newcastle United’s stance remains the same. He is not for sale.

That stance has not wavered all summer and comes from the very top of the club’s hierarchy. It was revealed in the aftermath of Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup triumph over the Reds back in March that the club’s chairman, Yasir Al Rumayyan, had instructed the Magpies to rebuff any interest in Isak and keep the Swedish international at the club.

That stance has shaped how the Magpies have approached this summer’s transfer market, although it has been a frustrating few weeks in terms of incomings. A back-up striker to Isak is wanted, with Brentford’s Yoane Wissa emerging as an option, but looking at a main man to replace Isak hasn’t been top of their priority list.

That was until Isak’s request was made public. Although Newcastle will resist any offers for Isak this summer, they will have to scour Europe for a replacement.

Failure to do so would be catastrophic when the season gets underway. RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, someone the club have tracked for a number of years, has been identified as that possible option.

Sesko was wanted by Arsenal before they opted to sign Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP. The Slovenian international scored 13 times in the Bundesliga last season.

Bruno Guimaraes issues Alexander Isak verdict

Of course, talk of Isak’s future on Tyneside has filtered its way through to the Newcastle United squad with club captain Bruno Guimaraes being asked about the speculation in Singapore: “I’m really close to him, he’s a good guy. He’s been through some rough things at this moment,” Guimaraes told the Mail .

“My focus is with the lads. Alexander Isak is something I cannot control. The club has control of it.

“I hope he’s going to be fit when we come back to Newcastle to prepare for the new season. They told us he was there in Newcastle because of his injury.

“Of course he’s a top player for us and he’s going to be a miss on this trip. We need him ready as soon as possible.

“We are still in the market and looking for new options. But we have had success before and we can have success again.

“I’m more focussed on the players we have here (in Singapore). My job for the club is to try to keep the lads motivated.

“We have to be calm. We have to be patient.

“We know the directors are working the markets. We have Elanga, who has surprised me a lot in training, unbelievable.”