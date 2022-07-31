Almiron, linking well with Kieran Trippier on the right, took his goal tally to six with two strikes in Tuesday night’s 3-2 defeat to Benfica at the Estadio da Luz.

There had been speculation over the future of the 28-year-old, signed from Atlanta United in January 2019, at the start of the summer ahead of an expected busy few months in the transfer market for the club.

However, Almiron, speaking to the club’s matchday programme, says he’s “very happy” at Newcastle.

Asked about speculation over his future, Almiron said: “I’m always very relaxed on that score. My head’s always focused on Newcastle. I’m very happy here, and I’ve always maintained that.

“From the very first day I arrived at the club, people have always treated me very, and so I’m always going to be very grateful to everybody at the club and all the fans for how they’ve treated me since day one.

“I’ve come here from far away, and I’ll always value the love and affection that the Newcastle public have shown me.

“So, like I say, My mindset and attention is always on Newcastle, I want to put in a great pre-season, so I’ll be able to be in a position to help the team in the games ahead.”

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

1. Tavares leaves Gunners Arsenal left-back Nuno Tavares has joined Marseille on a season-long loan. (Various) Photo Sales

2. Everton in talks for Barkley Everton are in advanced talks with Chelsea for the potential return of Ross Barkley to Goodison Park. (90min) Photo Sales

3. Kamara in demand Brighton, Bournemouth, and Nottingham Forest have all made enquiries for Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara. (90min) Photo Sales

4. Hammers face Kostic battle West Ham are facing an uphill battle to convince top target Filip Kostic leave Eintracht Frankfurt. The German side are demanding £16m for the left-back. (talkSPORT) Photo Sales