Reports today suggest that Unai Emery is close to becoming Newcastle United’s new manager and that he could be in charge for their trip to Brighton on Saturday.

Here is how Newcastle United fans reacted on social media to the news:

@Ding_RJ24: Emery would be an excellent appointment if it goes through #nufc

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@magpie_fat: If we bag Unai Emery then these owners have played a blinder! Over the moon with that appointment. What a statement that is. He's gonna be loved up here. #NUFC

@solano289: Emery would be just as good an appointment as Rafa #NUFC

@DobbySolanoNUFC: Emery is 100% worth the wait. Top class manager, really fits the new owners ambition. Without sounding like the stereotypical deluded Newcastle fan, not sure I’d take Eddie Howe

@Magpin1: Ecstatic with Emery to be honest

Unai Emery is reportedly close to becoming Newcastle United manager (Photo by ADAM WARZAWA/AFP via Getty Images)

@ToonBlackWhite: I hope it’s announced soon. He’s a top coach! As high as we could have wished for right now that’s for sure

@Craig17317552: Love his passion as well. He loves a cup run and if he gets us anywhere near that elusive trophy he will be a legend over night.

@21Milner: This is a massive upgrade if we can pull this off. Probably the biggest job he’ll have in terms of a challenge #NUFC

@moman16: Fantastic appointment if true, plenty of European experience and hopefully learned a lot about the premier league from his time at arsenal.

@kenjob08: Great appointment- best we could hope for in our current situation

@jonlane86: It's felt like a long wait, but in space of 4 weeks we've ambitious owners and about to appoint a Champions League level Head Coach. Worst case scenario is relegation this year, but even then with the resources @nufc now have we should have confidence of a quick promotion #nufc

@benjaka1985: If you look into unai emery past the amount of trophies he has won with so called smaller clubs is brilliant , maybe the bigger clubs where just to much for him I think Newcastle is the perfect fit and IMO it would be a very good appointment #NUFC

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.