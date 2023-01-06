Newcastle United will begin their FA Cup journey this weekend with a third round clash against League One outfit Sheffield Wednesday. The Magpies were ousted at this stage of the competition last year by Cambridge United, and haven’t made it beyond the third round since they were knocked out in the quarter-finals by Manchester City in 2020.

Eddie Howe’s side will no doubt be keen to avoid an upset against the Owls, but before then, there is still plenty of Premier League transfer speculation to work through. Check out Friday’s Toon-related rumours below...

Fresneda open to Toon switch

Newcastle United are in talks with Real Valladolid over a deal for full-back Ivan Fresneda, with the player open to a move to Tyneside, according to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth. The teenager has established himself as a first team regular in Spain, and has been linked with a number of high profile sides in recent weeks.

But it would appear that Newcastle are winning the race for his signature. A post from Sheth on Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre said: “Newcastle are in talks with Real Valladolid over a deal for Ivan Fresneda. We know Newcastle have scouted the full-back, including last week against Real Madrid. It’s thought that Fresneda is flattered by the interest and would be open to a move to St James’ Park.”

Toon chase Caicedo

Newcastle United are one of several Premier League clubs ‘courting’ Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, according to The Athletic. The Ecuadorian international has also been linked with the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool in recent weeks, but it is understood that the Magpies retain an interest.