Newcastle United player ratings v Team K-League with six 5/10s and just one 8/10

Eddie Howe named three changes from the starting XI that began their defeat against Arsenal on Sunday for their clash with Team K-League. Tino Livramento, Emil Krafth and Lewis Miley came into the side in place of Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn and Bruno Guimaraes.

The first action of the half saw Anthony Gordon go close after a cross from Miley, one he would have hoped to do slightly better with. The first 20 minutes of the game was very even, with both sides enjoying possession whilst looking threatening in attack, without too often testing the opposition goalkeeper.

Joe Willock went close with a deflected effort whilst Team K-League saw a couple of long range efforts fly past Nick Pope’s goal. Anthony Elanga, making his second start for his new club, did manage to test the Team K-League goalkeeper but saw a rasping effort tipped over the bar - a save the referee and his assistants did not spot as a goal kick was awarded.

Pope’s first major action of the half saw him save well from a free-kick and then deny a promising looking attack. However, he was beaten in the 36th minute by Kim Jin-Kyu after a swift break with the hosts deservedly ahead.

The Magpies struggled to really impose their game onto their opponents and other than a couple of efforts from range by Elanga, never really looked like scoring during a disappointing first 45 minutes. Their miserable first-half was compounded when a number of promising set-pieces failed to beat the first man.

Here are our first-half player ratings from Newcastle United’s clash with Team K-League at the Suwon World Cup Stadium:

Newcastle United first-half player ratings v K-League XI

Nick Pope - 7

Saw a number of early efforts fly past his goal without posing any trouble. Saved well from a driven free-kick and did brilliantly to react moments later to a swift counter-attack. Beaten at his near post for the goal.

Emil Krafth - 5

Started very solidly but caught out of position for Team K-League’s opener.

Jamaal Lascelles - 5

Captained the team but was responsible for a couple of shaky moments alongside his fellow defenders.

Alex Murphy - 5

Played at centre-back rather than at left-back like he did against Arsenal. Loose in possession at times and looked nervy.

Tino Livramento - 6

Started at left-back in a position he excelled in during the final weeks of last season. Began brightly with some good pressing and attacking moments.

Lewis Miley - 5

Was very quiet throughout the first-half. Failed to really impose himself on the game.

Sandro Tonali - 5

Always looked to be positive with the ball at his feet but saw a number of early passes uncharacteristically fall short of their intended destination. Led the press well, but an underwhelming performance overall, particularly for his sky-high standards.

Joe Willock - 6

Enjoyed some driving runs which helped move his side up the pitch. Had a powerful effort deflected safely into the arms of the goalkeeper after 20 minutes.

Anthony Elanga - 8

Danced past defenders for fun at times and was a constant threat down the right. Made things happen when he drifted inside as well and was unfortunate to see an effort tipped over the bar just on the half hour mark.

Will Osula - 5

Very quiet in the first period as he struggled for service.

May feel he could have done better with an early chance but looked very bright in the opening stages. Maybe left Livramento a bit exposed on the counter at times.