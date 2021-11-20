'Please just win!' – Fans react to Eddie Howe's first Newcastle United starting XI
Eddie Howe has named his first starting XI as Newcastle United head coach.
The 43-year-old may not be present inside St James’s Park following a positive Covid-19 test on Friday but he’ll still have a big say.
Howe revealed: "I'd like to reassure everyone that I feel fine, and while this is unwelcome news for me, I know it hasn't derailed our preparations for what is an important game.
"I have been, and will be, in constant communication with my coaching team and the players, both tomorrow and during the week, and I know they will be giving everything on and off the pitch."
Here’s how fans reacted to Howe’s debut team selection:
@MikeBakr: Other than Dubravka, can’t get a much stronger XI #NUFC
@ToonArmyIndia: Not too happy with the 5 at the back again but let's hope Howe knows something that we don't. PLEASE JUST WIN.
@tfNUFC: Attacking team. All the lads in there you’d want at the right end of the pitch. HOWAY #nufc
@danmole92: Ah welcome back Schar, you’ve been missed. Going 2-0 win Schar and Joelinton.