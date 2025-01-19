Newcastle United dropped to fifth in the Premier League this weekend after their loss to Bournemouth.

The Magpies were on the receiving end of a heavy defeat to the Cherries at St James' Park. Bruno Guimaraes equalised after Justin Kluivert opened the scoring, but the Dutchman went to net twice more, whilst Milos Kerkez got in on the action.

"I don't want to make excuses but I just felt there was fatigue in our performance today,” said Eddie Howe to the BBC.

“We didn't start well and never played with the intensity we normally do and we were off in almost every phase. I'll put it down to physically right now but with a thorough analysis we'll see if I feel the same way.

"We made a big tactical switch at half time and throughout to try and invigorate us but it never happened. We have to respond and quickly. The big thing for us is we have a week in between so hopefully a change to recharge our batteries and then attack the game."

Elsewhere in the Premier League, Nottingham Forest defeated bottom side Southampton. All three goals from Elliot Anderson, Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Chris Wood all came in the first-half, but the Reds had to survive a second-half fight back from the Saints with Jan Bednarek and Paul Onuachu scoring.

Second-placed Arsenal and Aston Villa could not be separated as the Villains came from two goals down to draw at the Emirates. Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz put the Gunners in front but Youri Tielemans and Ollie Watkins netted inside an eight-minute spell. Sixth-placed Chelsea don't play until Monday when they host Wolves at Stamford Bridge.

Man City ran out comfortable winners against Ipswich Town with Phil Foden twice on target alongside Mateo Kovacic and Jeremy Doku. The win put the Citizens back in the top four ahead of a week of European football.

Will City still be dining at European’s top table next season? Following the defeat on Saturday and then the results elsewhere, the Shields Gazette takes a look at the latest bookmakers’ Champions League odds and see who have been named as the favourites to finish in the top four based on the latest round of results.

