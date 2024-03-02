Newcastle United continue their battle for a top seven spot and European qualification this weekend. The Magpies haven't managed to match last season's efforts this term, but they still stand a solid chance of landing back-to-back European qualification.

The Conference League looks to be the most likely qualification, but should England grab an extra Champions League spot, seventh would be enough for the Europa League. As Eddie Howe's men look to outdo the likes of Chelsea, Brighton and West Ham, we have put together the latest predicted table, courtesy of NetWorldSports, whose high-powered, mathematics-based simulator produces a final table. Take a look below to see where the Magpies are predicted to end up.