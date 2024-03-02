News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING

Predicted Premier League table and where Newcastle United rank compared to Liverpool, Tottenham and rivals

A look at the latest predicted Premier League table to see where Newcastle United are likely to finish this season.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 00:07 GMT
Updated 2nd Mar 2024, 00:18 GMT

Newcastle United continue their battle for a top seven spot and European qualification this weekend. The Magpies haven't managed to match last season's efforts this term, but they still stand a solid chance of landing back-to-back European qualification.

The Conference League looks to be the most likely qualification, but should England grab an extra Champions League spot, seventh would be enough for the Europa League. As Eddie Howe's men look to outdo the likes of Chelsea, Brighton and West Ham, we have put together the latest predicted table, courtesy of NetWorldSports, whose high-powered, mathematics-based simulator produces a final table. Take a look below to see where the Magpies are predicted to end up.

Points - 21

1. 20. Sheffield United

Points - 21

Photo Sales
Points - 25

2. 19. Burnley

Points - 25

Photo Sales
Points - 32

3. 18. Luton Town

Points - 32

Photo Sales
Points - 38

4. 17. Nottingham Forest

Points - 38

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Champions LeagueMagpiesEuropa LeagueEddie HoweChelseaBrighton