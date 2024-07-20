It is less than a month until Newcastle United are back in competitive action as they welcome newly-promoted Southampton to St James’ Park on the opening weekend of the 2024-25 Premier League season.

The Magpies finished seventh last term but were denied a spot in the Europa Conference League following Manchester United’s victory in the FA Cup final at Wembley. Eddie Howe’s side qualified for the Champions League in their last campaign without European football and will be aiming to clinch a spot in some form of European competition come the end of the upcoming campaign.

Clubs are continuing with their transfer business with further deals expected to follow after the conclusion of Euro 2024 and Copa America. Newcastle have secured a permanent deal for last season’s loanee Lewis Hall while Lloyd Kelly has joined on a free transfer. John Ruddy and Odysseas Vlachodimos have also arrived to bolster the club’s goalkeeping department.

As clubs continue their transfer business, we have done the unenviable job of trying to predict how the Premier League table will look come May - and where Newcastle might finish compared to their rivals. Take a look...

1 . 20th: Ipswich Town Secured back-to-back promotions but Premier League survival could prove a step too far. Might finish bottom but will still pick up a respectable points tally.

2 . 19th: Southampton Promotion secured via the play-offs but with the strength of teams above them, might face a battle to retain top-flight status.

3 . 18th: Brentford Finished 16th last season, but with Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbuemo both linked with departures - the Bees could be in danger of dropping back into the Championship.