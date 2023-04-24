News you can trust since 1849
Predicted Premier League table: Where Newcastle United will finish compared to Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, Man Utd and Aston Villa after Spurs hammering

Newcastle United moved into third in the Premier League with a memorable victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 24th Apr 2023, 11:58 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 13:00 BST

Newcastle United took a huge step towards next season’s Champions League with a devastating 6-1 victory over top-four rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon.

The Magpies romped into a 5-0 lead in stunning fashion after just 21 minutes as they went six points clear of Spurs in fifth and level on points with Man United in fourth.

The Red Devils do have a game in hand over Eddie Howe’s men, with Newcastle still to play seven games while Tottenham have just six matches to pull off what looks an unlikely turnaround.

Liverpool are nine points behind Newcastle while Aston Villa are eight adrift having played a game more. Brighton have two games in hand and could move within four points if they won both matches.

A delighted Howe said on Sunday: “If you’re saying that’s us at our best, then there’s only one place to go, and that’s down.

“That was hopefully a glimpse of what we’re capable of, but you’ve got to believe there’s better and more to come from us.”

Following the latest round of Premier League results, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the final table will look come May, and it looks like good news for Newcastle fans dreaming of a return to the Champions League...

Predicted Premier League table

1. Manchester City, 88 points

2. Arsenal, 85 points

3. Newcastle United, 72 points

4. Manchester United, 72 points

5. Brighton and Hove Albion, 64 points

6. Liverpool, 64 points

7. Tottenham Hotspur, 61 points

8. Aston Villa, 59 points

9. Fulham, 52 points

10. Brentford, 52 points

11. Chelsea, 48 points

12. Crystal Palace, 48 points

13. West Ham, 42 points

14. Wolves, 40 points

15. AFC Bournemouth, 39 points

16. Leicester City, 35 points

17. Leeds United, 35 points

18. Everton, 33 points

19. Nottingham Forest, 31 points

Newcastle are being tipped to seal a Champions League spot and to finish above Manchester United based on their superior goal difference.

