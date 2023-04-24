Predicted Premier League table: Where Newcastle United will finish compared to Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, Man Utd and Aston Villa after Spurs hammering
Newcastle United moved into third in the Premier League with a memorable victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday
Newcastle United took a huge step towards next season’s Champions League with a devastating 6-1 victory over top-four rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon.
The Magpies romped into a 5-0 lead in stunning fashion after just 21 minutes as they went six points clear of Spurs in fifth and level on points with Man United in fourth.
The Red Devils do have a game in hand over Eddie Howe’s men, with Newcastle still to play seven games while Tottenham have just six matches to pull off what looks an unlikely turnaround.
Liverpool are nine points behind Newcastle while Aston Villa are eight adrift having played a game more. Brighton have two games in hand and could move within four points if they won both matches.
A delighted Howe said on Sunday: “If you’re saying that’s us at our best, then there’s only one place to go, and that’s down.
“That was hopefully a glimpse of what we’re capable of, but you’ve got to believe there’s better and more to come from us.”
Following the latest round of Premier League results, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the final table will look come May, and it looks like good news for Newcastle fans dreaming of a return to the Champions League...
Predicted Premier League table
1. Manchester City, 88 points
2. Arsenal, 85 points
3. Newcastle United, 72 points
4. Manchester United, 72 points
5. Brighton and Hove Albion, 64 points
6. Liverpool, 64 points
7. Tottenham Hotspur, 61 points
8. Aston Villa, 59 points
9. Fulham, 52 points
10. Brentford, 52 points
11. Chelsea, 48 points
12. Crystal Palace, 48 points
13. West Ham, 42 points
14. Wolves, 40 points
15. AFC Bournemouth, 39 points
16. Leicester City, 35 points
17. Leeds United, 35 points
18. Everton, 33 points
19. Nottingham Forest, 31 points
Newcastle are being tipped to seal a Champions League spot and to finish above Manchester United based on their superior goal difference.