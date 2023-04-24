Newcastle United took a huge step towards next season’s Champions League with a devastating 6-1 victory over top-four rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon.

The Magpies romped into a 5-0 lead in stunning fashion after just 21 minutes as they went six points clear of Spurs in fifth and level on points with Man United in fourth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Red Devils do have a game in hand over Eddie Howe’s men, with Newcastle still to play seven games while Tottenham have just six matches to pull off what looks an unlikely turnaround.

Liverpool are nine points behind Newcastle while Aston Villa are eight adrift having played a game more. Brighton have two games in hand and could move within four points if they won both matches.

A delighted Howe said on Sunday: “If you’re saying that’s us at our best, then there’s only one place to go, and that’s down.

“That was hopefully a glimpse of what we’re capable of, but you’ve got to believe there’s better and more to come from us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the latest round of Premier League results, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the final table will look come May, and it looks like good news for Newcastle fans dreaming of a return to the Champions League...

Predicted Premier League table

1. Manchester City, 88 points

2. Arsenal, 85 points

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3. Newcastle United, 72 points

4. Manchester United, 72 points

5. Brighton and Hove Albion, 64 points

6. Liverpool, 64 points

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

7. Tottenham Hotspur, 61 points

8. Aston Villa, 59 points

9. Fulham, 52 points

10. Brentford, 52 points

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

11. Chelsea, 48 points

12. Crystal Palace, 48 points

13. West Ham, 42 points

14. Wolves, 40 points

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

15. AFC Bournemouth, 39 points

16. Leicester City, 35 points

17. Leeds United, 35 points

18. Everton, 33 points

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

19. Nottingham Forest, 31 points