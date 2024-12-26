Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United emphatically defeated Aston Villa 3-0 at St James’ Park to record a fourth successive win in all competitions.

Goals from Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak and Joelinton earned Eddie Howe’s side all three points against a Villa side that had to play with ten men for almost an hour after an early red card. Gordon’s stunning opener just two minutes into the match was the perfect start for the Magpies as they consolidated their position with two strikes in the second period.

However, as mentioned, their task was made easier by Jhon Duran’s red card. The Colombian was sent off for stamping on Fabian Schar after a firm but fair tackle from the former Swiss international. The incident sparked a big reaction from the Villa players and bench before Duran, then on his way down the tunnel, showed his frustration at the decision by throwing and then kicking a water bottle onto the pitch.

The drama continued into the break as Jason Tindall and an Aston Villa analyst were shown red cards for an incident in the tunnel. Taking to X in the aftermath of the decision, the Premier League Match Centre posted: ‘The referee issued a red card to Durán for violent conduct. The VAR checked and confirmed the referee’s call.’

Newcastle United also posted about Tindall’s red card, writing: ‘Jason Tindall has been sent off during the half-time break and will watch the rest of the game from the stands.’

Ultimately, Villa’s ten men were unable to overcome Newcastle’s 11 as the Magpies ensured they would seal a fourth successive victory in all competitions and their third in a row against Unai Emery’s side. United ended the day above their opponents and reigning champions Manchester City in the Premier League table after the Citizens were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Everton.

A trip to Old Trafford - a stadium they haven’t won at in the Premier League for over a decade - awaits Newcastle United on Monday night before a north London double-header against Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal kicks off 2025.