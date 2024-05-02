Newcastle United still have plenty to play for this season but will soon be looking back and reflecting on a campaign of mixed emotions. Eddie Howe’s side remain in contention for a European place, be it the Europa League or Europa Conference League, but that is a slight regression on last year’s incredible Champions League qualification.

Consistency has been the issue for Newcastle, with outstanding performances followed by dropped points and frustration. The latter has usually come on the road and their away form this season has been a major issue.