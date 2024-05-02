Newcastle United still have plenty to play for this season but will soon be looking back and reflecting on a campaign of mixed emotions. Eddie Howe’s side remain in contention for a European place, be it the Europa League or Europa Conference League, but that is a slight regression on last year’s incredible Champions League qualification.
Consistency has been the issue for Newcastle, with outstanding performances followed by dropped points and frustration. The latter has usually come on the road and their away form this season has been a major issue.
The Magpies have won just four games away from home, with 10 of their 16 journeys so far ending in defeat - something that will need to improve with three of their last four on the road. Such form overall would see them floating just above the relegation zone and the Shields Gazette has taken a look at how the Magpies compare to the other 19 top-flight teams.