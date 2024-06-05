Premier League club statement gives green light for Newcastle United to complete transfer ahead of Liverpool
AFC Bournemouth have confirmed Lloyd Kelly will be leaving the club at the end of his contract this month, allowing him to join Newcastle United on a free transfer.
Newcastle have been pushing to sign the 25-year-old defender since the back end of the 2023-24 season and are closing in on a deal. The Magpies have missed out on another free-agent defensive addition with Tosin Adarabioyo snubbing a contract offer in favour of joining Premier League rivals Chelsea instead.
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe targeted Kelly having previously signed him for Bournemouth from Bristol City for £13million in 2019. The 25-year-old has gone on to make 141 appearances for The Cherries and also had a stint as club captain.
Kelly’s departure from Bournemouth was officially confirmed via the club’s retained list on Wednesday.
“Lloyd Kelly is among five members of the first-team squad to depart the club upon the conclusion of their contracts, alongside Emiliano Marcondes, Darren Randolph, Jamal Lowe and Ryan Fredericks,” the Bournemouth statement read.
Kelly can play at centre-back and left-back and had also attracted interest from the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan.
