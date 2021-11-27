Premier League clubs extend ban on new Newcastle United commercial deals
Clubs have voted to extend the Premier League’s ban on related-party sponsorship deals, according to a report.
Saturday, 27th November 2021, 8:00 am
The embargo on new deals, which followed the £300million takeover of Newcastle United, was due to end next week.
But clubs have voted to extend it until mid-December, according to the Daily Mail.
Newcastle voted against the ban, while Manchester City reportedly abstained.
United saw the ban as an attempt to limit the club’s spending power. Co-owner Amanda Staveley has spoken about doing new commercial deals “as soon as possible".