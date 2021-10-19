Premier League clubs make key decision that could impact Newcastle United sponsorship deals

The vote on Monday could impact Newcastle United in the short term, with the freeze in place for a month ahead of further talks about a permanent change.

A total of 18 clubs voted in favour, with just Newcastle United and Manchester City against.

The vote follows the £305m takeover at St James’s Park by the Saudi-led consortium, with Newcastle now one of the richest clubs in the world.

St James's Park. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Sky Sports reported: “The decision was made at an emergency meeting, after concerns were raised that Newcastle United's new Saudi Arabian owners could sign lucrative deals with Saudi state-owned companies.

“Eighteen clubs voted in favour of the freeze, while Newcastle voted against and Manchester City abstained.

“Premier League financial fair play rules allow clubs to make maximum losses of £105m over a rolling three-year period.”

