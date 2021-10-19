Premier League clubs make key decision that could impact Newcastle United sponsorship deals
Premier League clubs have approved temporary legislation that prevents any of them signing commercial and sponsorship deals with businesses that have links to their club's owners.
The vote on Monday could impact Newcastle United in the short term, with the freeze in place for a month ahead of further talks about a permanent change.
A total of 18 clubs voted in favour, with just Newcastle United and Manchester City against.
The vote follows the £305m takeover at St James’s Park by the Saudi-led consortium, with Newcastle now one of the richest clubs in the world.
“Premier League financial fair play rules allow clubs to make maximum losses of £105m over a rolling three-year period.”