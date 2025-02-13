The Premier League match officials for Newcastle United’s visit to Manchester City on Saturday (3pm kick-off) have been confirmed.

Newcastle sit level on points with Manchester City in the Premier League table heading into the final 14 matches of the season. Only goals scored sees City above The Magpies in the table.

The sides drew 1-1 at St James’ Park back in September with an Anthony Gordon penalty cancelling out Josko Gvardiol’s first-half opener. While Newcastle’s recent home record against Man City is okay, their record at the Etihad Stadium is anything but.

A 2-0 League Cup victory in 2014 aside, Newcastle have never won a match at the Etihad Stadium and haven’t picked up a point there since a 0-0 draw in 2006 - when Lewis Miley was just six months old! It’s been almost 25 years since Newcastle last won a league match against Manchester City. Of the current crop of Premier League sides, only Liverpool (30 years) have a longer league unbeaten streak at home to The Magpies.

But it’s been a long time since Newcastle were so closely matched to Man City so far into a Premier League season. You would have to go back to the 2006-07 campaign to find the last time Newcastle had the same or greater points than Man City so late into the season.

That, and the fact Man City just threw away a lead to lose 3-2 late on against Real Madrid in the Champions League this week, gives Newcastle some encouragement travelling to a ground where they usually have very little.

Manchester City v Newcastle United: Premier League match officials confirmed

The Premier League have named Andy Madley as the referee for the match. He will be assisted by Nick Hopton and Craig Taylor with Tim Robinson as fourth official. John Brooks will be on VAR duty, assisted by Lee Betts.

It will be Madley’s second match officiating Newcastle in 2025 after the 2-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur last month.

Andy Madley refereeing controversies involving Newcastle United this season

That match saw Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou struggle to contain his frustration with Madley and VAR for allowing Newcastle’s equaliser scored by Anthony Gordon to stand. In the build-up to the goal, the ball hit the arm of Joelinton to win back possession for The Magpies before Bruno Guimaraes slipped in Gordon to equalise.

Alexander Isak later made it 2-1 in the match as Newcastle went on to claim three points.

Madley was also subject to criticism for his previous match at St James’ Park as well. The Yorkshire referee was in charge for Newcastle’s 3-3 draw against Liverpool at St James’ Park in December.

The match saw fans of both sides aggrieved by the officiating for being denied potential penalties in the match. Virgil van Dijk clattered into Anthony Gordon with his shoulder in an off-the-ball incident inside the penalty area that resulted in the Newcastle winger going down. Liverpool felt they should have had a penalty for a challenge from Sean Longstaff on Luis Diaz but Madley ultimately waved away the appeals.

Liverpool also had a penalty shout for Alexis Mac Allister’s strike hitting off the elbow of Dan Burn but the Newcastle defender’s arm was deemed to be in a natural position close to his body.

But Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe felt his side should have had a penalty after Alexander Isak went down under Jarrell Quansah’s challenge.

“I thought it was a penalty on Alex,” Howe said. “I haven’t seen the replay that was just my initial thought.”

But perhaps the most controversial moment at St James’ Park was Madley’s decision to blow the full-time whistle just as Newcastle were attacking in an attempt to win the game. Madley blew the full-time whistle just seconds after the minimum stoppage-time of five minutes had been played despite Newcastle scoring a 90th-minute equaliser and also having an extended stoppage to take a free-kick.

“I was surprised by the final whistle because we spent around two minutes on a free-kick in extra time so I was expecting seven minutes to be played but it’s 5:15 [into stoppage time] when he’s blown [for full-time],” Howe added. “So that was a blow because we looked like we were in a good position.”