Newcastle United continue their European qualification race as we enter the final months of the season, though they suffered a setback in the form of a frustrating home draw with Luton Town last time out. The Magpies are still looking up at the European spots, but how do they rank when it comes to disciplinary matters?
We have put together the latest Premier League fair play table to see where Newcastle currently rank. The points are calculated by giving one point for each yellow card, three for a second yellow card and five for a red card. Take a look at the latest table below.