A look at the latest Financial Fair Play table to see where Newcastle United ranked based on their last financial reports.

Newcastle United fans need no reminding of Financial Fair Play and the how important the rules are for Premier League clubs to follow. The Magpies have been careful to stay inside the guidelines despite, on paper, being the richest club in the world under their current Saudi owners.

While Newcastle have managed to spend a large amount since their takeover, they haven't been able to go completely gung-ho, and club chiefs have reminded everyone that they will have to be particularly careful during this January window. Clubs are only allowed to make a £105million loss over a three-year period, and the latest reporting period took us up to and including the 2021/22 season.

Here we take a look at the latest profit/loss report for each club, but just keep in mind the reporting period this includes, and also keep in mind that during this period, clubs were permitted to lose more than £105million under certain conditions due to the Covid pandemic.