The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures are in and fans up and down the country can finally start planning for some away trips over the course of the campign.

Newcastle United’s North East location isolates it from almost every other Premier League side with Leeds United their closest top flight rival with just over 100 miles separating St James’s Park and Elland Road.

The Premier League fixture release on Thursday morning confirmed Newcastle’s first away trip of the season will be one of their longest at Brighton & Hove Albion on August 13. Just a 692 mile round-trip.

Only newly promoted AFC Bournemouth, who Newcastle will visit on February 11, 2023, will be a longer round-trip at 705 miles.

Newcastle will amass over 9,000 miles worth of travelling across their 19 Premier League away days over the course of the season.

The distance travelled is calculated by working out the door-to-door distance between every Premier League stadium when travelling by road via the fastest route.

Here is the ranking of every Premier League club from least distance travelled to most...

1. Arsenal Distance to travel during the 2022-23 Premier League season: 4,200 miles Longest away trip: Newcastle United Shortest away trip: Tottenham Hotspur

2. Chelsea Distance to travel during the 2022-23 Premier League season: 4,232 miles Longest away trip: Newcastle United Shortest away trip: Fulham

3. Leicester City Distance to travel during the 2022-23 Premier League season: 4,264 miles Longest away trip: Newcastle United Shortest away trip: Nottingham Forest

4. Brentford Distance to travel during the 2022-23 Premier League season: 4,286 miles Longest away trip: Newcastle United Shortest away trip: Fulham