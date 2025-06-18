The official 2025/26 Premier League fixture list has been released for Newcastle United.

Newcastle United have discovered their opponents for the 38-game Premier League season as they look to build on their fifth place finish last season.

The key match Newcastle and supporters are looking out for is Sunderland.

There has not been a Tyne-Wear derby in the Premier League since 2016, but at least two will be taking place this coming season after Sunderland were promoted back to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs.

Newcastle and Sunderland met in the FA Cup back in January 2024 with Eddie Howe’s side claiming a comfortable 3-0 win at the Stadium of Light.

They will meet once again in the Premier League on December 13 at the Stadium of Light - the game comes after matchday six of the Champions League.

The Magpies then host Sunderland at St James’ Park on March 21.

Premier League 2025/26 fixture details & key dates

The 2025/26 Premier League season will officially get underway with a Friday evening match between on August 15. Newcastle will then play Aston Villa the following day to open their season.

The season will run through until Sunday, May 24, 2026, when all 10 fixtures will be played simultaneously.

The Premier League explains: “The schedule continues to allow more rest time for players over the festive match-round period, with no two rounds taking place within 60 hours of each other. This is in keeping with commitments made to clubs to address the congested Christmas and New Year schedule.

“The 2025/26 season will consist of 33 weekends and five midweek match rounds The start date of 16 August allows for the maximum player rest time available – 83 clear days – from the end of the 2024/25 season.

“The season end date of 24 May 2026 ensures the Premier League season finishes ahead of the FIFA 2026 World Cup call-up period. There will be no fixture on 24 December 2025.”

Premier League 2025/26 fixture leak raises eyebrows due to Forest blunder

Before any Premier League fixture announcement, ‘leaked’ fixtures do the rounds on social media without fail. It drives engagement, of course, but unfortunately rarely gives any actual insight to those hoping to find out the fixtures early.

The ‘leaked fixtures’ that have gathered momentum this time around state that Newcastle would open the season at home to Manchester City, play Sunderland on Boxing Day and April 25, before ending the season at Brentford.

But anyone who took a closer look at those fixtures would know it’s best to ignore the ‘leaked’ list, given some glaring errors.

One of the most obvious is Nottingham Forest playing at home to Everton and away at Liverpool on the same day. While Forest’s fixture schedule is set to get more hectic with Conference League football to contend with, it won’t be quite that bad!

But perhaps the biggest error in the list was the inclusion of Leicester City in the final weekend of the season despite being relegated to the Championship. It’s almost as if it was created by AI!

Newcastle United 2025/26 Premier League fixtures confirmed

Newcastle United’s 2025/26 fixtures are as follows...

Saturday, August 16th, 2025: Aston Villa v Newcastle United (kick-off 12:30pm) - TNT Sports

Saturday, August 23rd, 2025: Newcastle United v Liverpool

Saturday, August 30th, 2025: Leeds United v Newcastle United

Saturday, September 13th, 2025: Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Saturday, September 20th, 2025: AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United

Saturday, September 27th, 2025: Newcastle United v Arsenal

Saturday, October 4th, 2025: Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest

Saturday, October 18th, 2025: Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United

Saturday, October 25th, 2025: Newcastle United v Fulham

Saturday, November 1st, 2025: West Ham United v Newcastle United

Saturday, November 8th, 2025: Brentford v Newcastle United

Saturday, November 22nd, 2025: Newcastle United v. Manchester City

Saturday, November 29th, 2025: Everton v Newcastle United

Wednesday, December 3rd, 2025: Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur

Saturday, December 6th, 2025: Newcastle United v Burnley

Saturday, December 13th, 2025: Sunderland v Newcastle United

Saturday, December 20th, 2025: Newcastle United v Chelsea

Saturday, December 27th, 2025: Manchester United v Newcastle United

Tuesday, December 30th, 2025: Burnley v Newcastle United

Saturday, January 3rd, 2026: Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

Wednesday, January 7th, 2026: Newcastle United v. Leeds United

Saturday, January 17th, 2026: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United

Saturday, January 24th, 2026: Newcastle United v Aston Villa

Saturday, January 31st, 2026: Liverpool v Newcastle United

Saturday, February 7th, 2026: Newcastle United v Brentford

Wednesday, February 11th, 2026: Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United

Saturday, February 21st, 2026: Manchester City v Newcastle United

Saturday, February 28th, 2026: Newcastle United v Everton

Wednesday, March 4th, 2026: Newcastle United v Manchester United

Saturday, March 14th, 2026: Chelsea v Newcastle United

Saturday, March 21st, 2026: Newcastle United v Sunderland

Saturday, April 11th, 2026: Crystal Palace v Newcastle United

Saturday, April 18th, 2026: Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth

Saturday, April 25th, 2026: Arsenal v Newcastle United

Saturday, May 2nd, 2026: Newcastle United v Brighton & Hove Albion

Saturday, May 9th, 2026: Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United

Sunday, May 17th, 2026: Newcastle United v West Ham United

Sunday, May 24th, 2026: Fulham v Newcastle United