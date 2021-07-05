Premier League given more time to file evidence in Newcastle United takeover case
The Premier League have been given more time to file evidence in a Competition Appeal Tribunal case brought by Newcastle United.
Monday, 5th July 2021, 4:24 pm
Updated
Monday, 5th July 2021, 4:25 pm
Newcastle’s anti-competition complaint arose from the Premier League s failure to make a timely decision on a proposed £300million takeover last year.
The claim alleges the Premier League were in infringement of articles 101 and 102 of the Competition Act 1998.
Court papers have revealed that the Premier League has been granted a seven-day extension.
It now has until July 12 to file its evidence.