Mane left Liverpool last summer to join Bayern on an initial £27.4million deal. But both the 31-year-old and Liverpool experienced underwhelming campaigns on the back of the move.

Mane scored 12 goals in 38 appearances for Bayern in all competitions as they won the Bundesliga title. Meanwhile, Liverpool missed out on Champions Leaguefootball after finishing fifth.

Newcastle United pipped The Reds to a top four finish and will be competing in next season’s Champions League instead. And with Mane facing an uncertain future in Germany, Eddie Howe’s side have been told to make a move for the Senegalese international.

Former Liverpool and England international Glen Johnson believes his former side should not pursue a move for Mane.

“[Jurgen] Klopp should not look at Mane again,” Johnson told Neue. “He is a fantastic player, but he would be coming back to a completely different team to the one that he left.

“He was great for Liverpool at the time, but it does not mean that he would be great for them now. I don’t think they should go for him.”

Mane scored 120 goals in 269 matches for Liverpool, sharing the Premier League golden boot for the 2018-19 campaign with 22 goals. And Johnson believes it would be a ‘huge’ signing for The Magpies.

“For Newcastle though, it would be huge,” he added. “Being in the Champions League will help them attract even better players, and Mane would be an amazing signing.

“They need to make the most of it this year as if they do not finish in the top four next year, they will still have Champions League quality players with them. That will therefore help them bounce back.”