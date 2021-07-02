Premier League issue 'no comment' response to Newcastle United takeover challenge

In their explosive release – which can be read in full here – the Magpies called for the private arbitration process to be made public. United also believe the St James Holdings Ltd Competition Appeal Tribunal case should remain public, despite the Premier League attempting to see the matter dealt with in private.

At present the arbitration will happen privately, even though both sides can agree for the matter to be public. While Newcastle United have made it clear their stance, the Premier League would have to agree.

And when asked by the Gazette for their stance on the matter, the Premier League expectedly replied with the following: “This isn’t something we’re commenting on at the moment.”

A detailed view of the Nike Match Ball during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur at The King Power Stadium on May 23, 2021 in Leicester, England. A limited number of fans will be allowed into Premier League stadiums as Coronavirus restrictions begin to ease in the UK following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Arbitration, we’re told, WILL take place in July, as per CAT papers.

