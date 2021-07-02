Premier League issue 'no comment' response to Newcastle United takeover challenge
The English Premier League have refused to rise to Newcastle United’s baiting takeover statement, released last night calling for arbitration and CAT case transparency.
In their explosive release – which can be read in full here – the Magpies called for the private arbitration process to be made public. United also believe the St James Holdings Ltd Competition Appeal Tribunal case should remain public, despite the Premier League attempting to see the matter dealt with in private.
At present the arbitration will happen privately, even though both sides can agree for the matter to be public. While Newcastle United have made it clear their stance, the Premier League would have to agree.
And when asked by the Gazette for their stance on the matter, the Premier League expectedly replied with the following: “This isn’t something we’re commenting on at the moment.”
Arbitration, we’re told, WILL take place in July, as per CAT papers.