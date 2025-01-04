Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Premier League have released the reasons why Newcastle United’s equaliser against Spurs was allowed to stand.

Eddie Howe’s side fell behind early on against Spurs thanks to Dominic Solanke's early opener. The former Bournemouth man enjoys a good goalscoring record against the Magpies and continued that by planting a header past Martin Dubravka - the first goal he had conceded in four Premier League appearances.

However, the visitors were quickly level when Anthony Gordon slammed a left-footed effort past Brandon Austin. Gordon was released by Bruno Guimaraes before smashing home past the Spurs debutant.

However, Ange Postecoglou and his players were incensed that VAR did not overturn the goal after Joelinton had appeared to handle in the build-up. Before falling to Guimaraes to play Gordon through, Lucas Bergvall’s clearance had appeared to strike Joelinton on the hand.

However, a quick VAR check confirmed that the goal should stand, much to the dismay of the hosts. Taking to X to reveal the reasons why the goal stood, the Premier League Match Centre posted: ‘The referee’s call of goal was confirmed by VAR, who checked for a potential handball by Joelinton in the build-up and deemed that his arm was by his side, in a natural position and the contact was accidental.’