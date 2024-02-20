Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United are heading into the final months of the season with a depleted squad.

Callum Wilson has been ruled out to the back end of the season following surgery on a chest injury. Joelinton is also facing a number of months out and may not play again this season.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali is also banned from playing until August. As a result, The Magpies left him out of their 25 man squad for the second half of the season.

While Newcastle didn't make a single senior signing during the winter transfer window, they did offload right-back Javier Manquillo to Celta Vigo. Tonali's ban and Manquillo's departure leaves Newcastle with two free spaces in their 25 man squad.

The free spaces allow Newcastle to sign and register free agents to be eligible to play for them in the Premier League this season. While Newcastle signing a free agent is unlikely, Premier League rules state that changes to a squad list can be made 'during the period of a Transfer Window; or at other times only with the permission of the Board.'

Premier League clubs are able to register players, including free agent signings, until the fourth Thursday in March (March 28). And as long as there are free spaces in a club's 25 man squad, as is the case with Newcastle, any squad changes would likely be accepted by the Premier League's board.

Eddie Howe joked he would be open to signing free agents in his pre-match press conference last week, stating: " "If you can give me some names!"

But free agents are ultimately free agents for a reason and there aren't too many attractive options to choose from at the moment. Up front, former Newcastle striker Dwight Gayle has recently been released by Stoke City while former Bournemouth forward Lys Mousset is also available and has previously worked under Howe.