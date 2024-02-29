Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Premier League match officials have been confirmed for Newcastle United's match at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (3pm kick-off).

Tim Robinson will be the referee for the match at St James' Park. Robinson's last match officiating Newcastle was a 3-0 defeat at Everton in December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But his last visit to St James' Park was a more positive experience for The Magpies as they beat Crystal Palace 4-0 back in October.

Robinson made his Premier League referee debut in a 1-0 Newcastle defeat at Burnley in 2019 and has taken charge of just 16 top-flight matches since, the majority of which have taken place this season. The 4-0 win over Palace was Newcastle's only win Robinson has refereed in seven matches, including three Championship fixtures during the 2016-17 campaign.

His last match officiating Wolves was a 4-2 win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge earlier this month in which he awarded the visitors a late penalty.

Robinson will be assisted by Eddie Smart and James Mainwaring with Darren Bond as fourth official. David Coote will be video assistant referee for the match, assisted by Dan Robathan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coote was referee for Newcastle's 2-0 Carabao Cup final defeat against Manchester United last February. The last Newcastle Premier League match he officiated was the incredible 6-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur back in April which saw The Magpies go 5-0 up inside the opening 21 minutes at St James' Park.

But his refereeing display during Newcastle's 1-0 defeat to Chelsea in March 2022 saw midfielder Isaac Hayden charged and fined by the FA for suggesting Coote was Chelsea's '12th man' after he failed to award a penalty after Jacob Murphy went down inside the penalty area and allowed Kai Havertz to escape unpunished following an elbow on Dan Burn.

Newcastle head into the match against Wolves looking for their first win at St James' Park in 2024. Eddie Howe's side have been on an unusual run of form which has seen them heavily beaten at Arsenal while also struggling against the likes of Luton Town, AFC Bournemouth and Blackburn Rovers but avoiding defeat.