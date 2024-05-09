Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Premier League have named Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak as a 2023-24 Player of the Season and Young Player of the Season nominee.

Isak enjoyed a strong first season at Newcastle after completing a club record £63million transfer from Real Sociedad in 2022, scoring 10 goals in 17 starts. But this campaign the Swedish striker has stepped things up with 20 goals in just 24 league starts.

Other Player of the Season nominees include Manchester City’s Phil Foden and Erling Haaland, Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins, Chelsea’s Cole Palmer, Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk and Arsenal duo Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice.

It’s the second successive campaign in which Newcastle have had a Player of the Season nominee. Magpies right-back Kieran Trippier was nominated for last year’s award but lost out to Haaland.

Isak is one of eight players to have been nominated for the Young Player award this season as he faces stiff competition. Two-time winner Foden and last season’s winner Haaland are among the nominees along with Palmer, Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo, Tottenham Hotspur’s Destiny Udogie and Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and William Saliba. To be eligible for Young Player of the Season, nominees must be no older than 23-years-old at the start of the season. This will be the last season Isak is eligible to win the award having also been nominated last season.

Fans are able to vote for their Player and Young Player of the Season via the Premier League website until 12:00pm on May 13. Votes will be combined with those from a panel of football experts to decide the winner, who will be announced on May 18.

Following the announcement, some Newcastle fans took to social media to question why winger Anthony Gordon wasn’t nominated for the Young Player award alongside Isak after an impressive first full season on Tyneside. The 23-year-old has registered 10 goals and 10 assists in the Premier League this season while also winning a league-high six penalties.