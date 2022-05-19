At the end of every season, Premier League teams are paid prize money based on where they finish the season.

This is labelled as a ‘merit payment’ to each club and increases the further up the table you finish - giving clubs an extra incentive to finish as high as possible, even when they may have little to play for on the field.

Newcastle find themselves in that situation having seen their top-flight status secured for another season.

However, as we saw on Monday evening, United won’t allow this fact to see their performance levels drop ahead of a crucial end of season game at Turf Moor.

The Magpies have just one game left to play and here, we take a look at how their final placing after the clash with Burnley on Sunday could impact their end of season financial rewards:

