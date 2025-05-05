Getty Images

Newcastle United’s draw with Brighton was overshadowed by two interventions by VAR plus a very late penalty for the visitors.

Craig Pawson pointed to the spot three times on Sunday afternoon, but only one of his decisions stood after scrutiny from VAR. The first penalty awarded was chalked-off by the technology when it showed that contact between Tariq Lamptey and Anthony Gordon was outside the box.

The second penalty was overturned when VAR showed there to be no contact between Jan Paul van Hecke and Joe Willock as the former Arsenal man tumbled in the box. Whilst frustrating for the visitors at the time, it can’t be argued that VAR did not make the correct call in both decisions.

The third penalty, one that was allowed to stand and eventually converted by Alexander Isak to rescue a late point for the visitors, seemed the most straightforward call for the referee to make. A clear handball by Yasin Ayari deflected Fabian Schar’s goalbound free-kick in what was a good spot from the official.

Premier League release confusing statement

However, a statement released by the Premier League in the immediate aftermath of that call has confused Newcastle United supporters. That statement, released by the PLMatchCentre on X explained the VAR’s decision to award the penalty, and whilst many will disagree with the end result, the explanation of why a penalty was awarded has puzzled some.

On X, the PLMatchCentre wrote: ‘#BHANEW – 86’ The referee’s call of penalty was checked and confirmed by VAR – with the action by Estupiñán deemed to be a handball offence.’

Pervis Estupinan was right next to Ayari when the ball struck his hand, but few watching would have deemed his actions worthy of a penalty. A lengthy VAR check did follow, although that was mostly due to Andy Madley checking for a potential offside against the Magpies as Schar struck the free-kick, rather than for the penalty infringement itself.

Eventually, the decision was given and Isak struck home the resulting kick into the bottom corner to earn his side a point on the south coast. For Dermot Gallagher, who reviewed the decision on Sky Sports’ Ref Watch on Monday morning, the awarding of a penalty was fairly clear-cut.

“I think it's a good spot by the referee,” Gallagehr revealed. “And if you look at him, he moves his hand into the ball as well.

“That's the thing. He definitely makes his movement towards the ball and palms the ball away.”

Newcastle’s point at the Amex Stadium, although less than many of their rivals’s efforts this weekend, ensured they will head into their clash with Chelsea on Sunday level on points with the Blues. Enzo Maresca’s side defeated Liverpool at Stamford Bridge to close the gap to the Magpies ahead of their meeting at St James’ Park this weekend.