The January transfer window has now closed with one Premier League side dominating the headlines.

Chelsea’s spending under Todd Boehly has exceeded the £600million mark following their deadline day addition of World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez from Benfica.

Boehly took over the club from Roman Abramovich in May last year and has embarked on a stunning spend on transfers since taking charge at Stamford Bridge.Chelsea weren’t the only side to spend on transfer last month though as owners up and down the league flexed their financial muscles to strengthen their squads.

The Premier League once again spent more than the rest of European football’s top leagues in the window as their financial dominance continues to be felt across world football.

Here, we take a look at the ‘rumoured net worth’ of every single Premier League owner.

Newcastle co-owners Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi alongside chairman Yasir-Al-Rumayyan

Brentford Owner = Matthew Benham — rumoured net worth = £30million

Leeds United Owner = Andrea Radrizzani — rumoured net worth = £450million

Brighton and Hove Albion Owner = Tony Bloom — rumoured net worth = £765million