Dozens of Premier League players have seen their transfer value rise since the previous transfer window in January.

With the summer transfer window now into its second week, we’ve looked at which Premier League players have seen their transfer value go up the most since the start of 2022.

Using player market value data from Transfermarkt, we have looked at every Premier League player’s listed value in January and June and highlighted the 20 players who have seen their figure increase the most.

Two of Newcastle United’s January signings have been included in the list. Magpies’ transfer target Hugo Ekitike can’t be included on the list while he remains a Reims player, but has seen his value increase £19.8million since the start of the year which is one of the largest in world football.

Only two Premier League players have seen their value increase by more than the 20-year-old.

Here is a list of the 20 Premier League players whose value has increased the most since January...

1. Dan Burn - +£7.65m The oldest player on this list. Despite being 30-years-old, Dan Burn has seen his market value rise an impressive £7.65m to £10.8m following his January move from Brighton to Newcastle. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2. Jose Sa - +£9m The only goalkeeper to make this list, Jose Sa enjoyed a solid season at Wolverhampton Wanderers and saw his market value raise £9m to £16.2m since January. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Jacob Ramsey - +£9m The Aston Villa midfielder’s value has increased £9m to £22.5m since January. Photo Sales

4. Marc Guehi - +£9m The Crystal Palace and England defender is now valued at £28.8m, an increase of £9m from January. Photo Sales