With the summer transfer window now into its second week, we’ve looked at which Premier League players have seen their transfer value go up the most since the start of 2022.
Using player market value data from Transfermarkt, we have looked at every Premier League player’s listed value in January and June and highlighted the 20 players who have seen their figure increase the most.
Two of Newcastle United’s January signings have been included in the list. Magpies’ transfer target Hugo Ekitike can’t be included on the list while he remains a Reims player, but has seen his value increase £19.8million since the start of the year which is one of the largest in world football.
Only two Premier League players have seen their value increase by more than the 20-year-old.
Here is a list of the 20 Premier League players whose value has increased the most since January...