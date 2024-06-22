Newcastle United will be feeling positive about next season despite missing out on European qualification last season. While securing a European spot will be tricky again next season, Eddie Howe will likely have his men in the race again given the financial support he has received and the work he has done during his time at the club.
Financial rules will make it tricky for Newcastle to spend significantly this summer without offloading a big name, but the Magpies will have ambitions of returning to Europe as a minimum. In the meantime, we have taken a look at the latest predicted table according to the data experts. Take a look below.
