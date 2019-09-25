Premier League relegation odds: What price are Steve Bruce's Newcastle United for the drop?
Newcastle United have just one game so far this season – a campaign which has included two underwhelming draws at home to fellow strugglers Watford and Brighton.
Wednesday, 25th September 2019, 11:45 am
Wednesday, 25th September 2019, 13:09 pm
They have more points than this time last season, but there is feeling among the fanbase that a tough top flight campaign lies ahead. Do the bookmakers agree with that?
Here’s the latest relegation odds, courtesy of Sky Bet.