Newcastle United have been re-born since their £300million takeover in October 2021, with the Saudi-led consortium injecting much-needed money into the playing squad. Eddie Howe has done an outstanding job improving his players but it cannot be denied that significant financial backing has helped - and that is nothing to be ashamed of either.

The Premier League is the richest league in the world and proof of that comes with the interest of its clubs from some of the world’s most powerful people. Newcastle are not the only club to be bought out in recent years, with Manchester United, Chelsea and Wolves all experiencing a change of ownership.

This summer is set to be another big one with all 20 clubs eyeing major investment, but how much money do respective owners have to splurge? The Shields Gazette has taken a look at the reported net worth figures for the owners of all 20 clubs in the Premier League.

1 . Premier League rich list 2024 Here's how all 20 Premier League owners rank for reported net worth in 2024.