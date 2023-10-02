News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack

Premier League richest owners: Where Newcastle United rank amid Everton and Man Utd takeover bids - gallery

This is how the rumoured ‘net worth’ of Newcastle United’s owners compare to the rest of the Premier League.

By Joe Buck
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 16:02 BST

Both Everton and Manchester United find themselves in the midst of takeover bids as their respective seasons on the pitch fail to hit the heights that were hoped at the beginning of the campaign.

Newcastle, meanwhile, just-shy of two years since they were taken over by PIF, have won three league games in a row and are preparing to face PSG in the Champions League - their first Champions League match at St James’ Park in over two decades.

After a rocky start to the campaign, Eddie Howe’s side are back on track but takeover bids at other clubs mean they know they must remain on top of their game if they want to finish in a European spot at the end of the season. 

Here, we take a look at the rumoured net worth of every Premier League owner - and prospective new owners of Everton and Manchester United - to see where Newcastle United rank.

Do any of these figures shock you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

Owners = Alan Pace, ALK Capital — rumoured net worth = unknown

1. Burnley

Owners = Alan Pace, ALK Capital — rumoured net worth = unknown

Photo Sales
Owner = Paul Ballantyne — rumoured net worth = £25.74m

2. Luton Town

Owner = Paul Ballantyne — rumoured net worth = £25.74m

Photo Sales
Owner = Abdullah bin Musa’ed — rumoured net worth = £156m

3. Sheffield United

Owner = Abdullah bin Musa’ed — rumoured net worth = £156m

Photo Sales
Owner = Matthew Benham — rumoured net worth = £255million

4. Brentford

Owner = Matthew Benham — rumoured net worth = £255million

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Champions LeaguePremier League