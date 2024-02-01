Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United's 25-man Premier League squad will be confirmed following the closure of the winter transfer window.

Premier League squads must be submitted by all clubs following the conclusion of both the summer and winter transfer windows. During the transfer windows, clubs are able to play any contracted player without being limited to 25-man squad rules.

What are 25-man Premier League squad lists?

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Following the summer and winter transfer windows, Premier League clubs are required to submit a list of 25 senior players who are eligible to feature in league matches. Senior players not included in a club’s squad list will not be able to play Premier League matches.

Each 2023-24 Premier League squad must include 25 players born before January 1, 2002. At least eight players in the 25-man squad must be ‘homegrown’.

Players born on or after January 1, 2002 do not need to be included in the 25-man squad in order to be eligible to play. This rule will benefit Newcastle given the number of youngsters head coach Eddie Howe has had to turn to amid an injury crisis.

Players not included in Newcastle United’s squad

No senior players still at Newcastle are expected to miss out on Newcastle’s 25-man squad which will be bolstered by a number of players under the age of 21. The departure of Javier Manquillo during the transfer window and Sandro Tonali's ban until next season leaves Newcastle with just 23 senior players and room for two more should any late additions be made.

Joelinton has also been ruled out until the end of the season but will likely be named in the squad just in case his recovery is faster than expected. Isaac Hayden has been recalled from his loan spell at Standard Liege but is not currently part of Howe's first-team plans and is likely to be loaned out again.

Newcastle players that Premier League rules state do not need to be included in Newcastle's 25-man squad due to their age are Tino Livramento, Lewis Miley, Lewis Hall, Elliot Anderson and Joe White, who has recently returned from a loan spell at Crewe Alexandra.

Any academy player such as Alex Murphy, Ben Parkinson, Michael Ndiweni, Amadou Diallo and latest signing Alfie Harrison also don't need to be included in the squad, including latest signing Alfie Harrison

What is a homegrown player?

A homegrown player is a player born in England or any player registered to an English FA affiliated club for three years before the age of 21.

Newcastle United expected 23-man Premier League squad

Goalkeepers

1. Martin Dubravka

18. Loris Karius

22. Nick Pope (HG)

29. Mark Gillespie (HG)

Defenders

2. Kieran Trippier (HG)

3. Paul Dummett (HG)

4. Sven Botman

5. Fabian Schar

6. Jamaal Lascelles (HG)

13. Matt Targett (HG)

17. Emil Krafth

33. Dan Burn (HG)

Midfielders

7. Joelinton

10. Anthony Gordon (HG)

11. Matt Ritchie (HG)

15. Harvey Barnes (HG)

23. Jacob Murphy (HG)

24. Miguel Almiron

28. Joe Willock (HG)

36. Sean Longstaff (HG)

39. Bruno Guimaraes

Forwards

9. Callum Wilson (HG)

14. Alexander Isak