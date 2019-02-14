Premier League rumours and news: Consortium interested in Newcastle takeover | Manchester United draw up four-man shortlist | Duo urge ex-teammate to join Liverpool | Updates on Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Amanda Staveley is still "interested" in buying Newcastle United – a year after Mike Ashley broke off talks over a sale. (The National via the Shields Gazette)

Manchester United have four main transfer targets this summer - Kalidou Koulibaly, Lucas Hernandez, Nikola Milenkovic, and Douglas Costa. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City and Manchester United will battle it out for Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele in the summer. (The Sun)

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany is poised to sign a new one-year contract on reduced wages before having his Citizens testimonial in August. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United have joined Chelsea in the race to sign £57m-rated Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic after enquiring about his availability. (Sport)

The Red Devils are also being tipped to make a summer move for Benfica star Joao Felix, who has been heavily linked with Wolves. (The Sun)

However, Wolves do look set to sign Raul Jimenez on a permanent basis from Benfica for a transfer reportedly worth £30m. (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool duo Naby Keita and Sadio Mane have told both Timo Werner to join them at Anfield should he leave RB Leipzig in the summer. (ESPN)

Mane also revealed Pep Guardiola tried to sign him back when he was Bayern Munich manager between 2013 and 2016. (Bild, via Goal)

Ex-Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed he tried to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho while the 18-year-old was at Manchester City. (beIN Sports)

Arsenal want Roma sporting director Monchi to be their next technical director, however face competition from Manchester United and Paris Saint Germain. (Daily Mirror)

Leicester City boss Claude Puel says interest from Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham in Ben Chilwell, Harry Maguire and James Maddison proves he and the club are doing a good job of developing players. (Leicester Mercury)