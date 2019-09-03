Premier League rumours: Ex-England star slates Newcastle United, Manchester United monitor Portuguese duo, Liverpool secure £7.5m deal
Michael Owen has claimed he regretted joining Newcastle and has taken aim at the club by saying he never wanted to join and that they are “delusional”. (Various)
Manchester United are monitoring the progress of Benfica pair Ruben Dias and Florentino Luis after sending scouts to watch their clash with Braga on Saturday. (Daily Mirror)
Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho has failed to rule out a move to Old Trafford after admitting he "wouldn't mind" a return to England. (Daily Mirror)
Liverpool made £7.5million from the sale of Ryan Kent to Rangers, with a £6.5m fee guaranteed and £1m in adds on based on performances. (Football Insider)
Arsenal's Nacho Monreal has admitted he refused to play against Tottenham as it was "the most sensible thing was not to do it to avoid any unforeseen event”. (Noticias de Navarra via Sports Witness)
Yannick Bolasie hit out at Everton before his switch to Sporting Lisbon, claiming they were playing with his career "like lego". (The Star - in Kenya)
Aston Villa manager Dean Smith is hopeful defender James Chester will resume training during the two-week international break. (Express & Star)
West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice has revealed he wanted to join Aston Villa under Steve Bruce last summer before breaking into the first team. (FourFourTwo)
Leicester City wideman Rachid Ghezzal has admitted he is "very happy" to leave the club to join Fiorentina. (Leicester Mercury)
Almeria trolled Manchester United after reportedly pipping them to the signing of Nottingham Forest winger Arvin Appiah in an £8million deal. (Various)
Brighton and Hove Albion are reportedly set to sign former Manchester City striker Wilfred Bony on a free transfer. (BBC)
However, contrasting reports claim Bony is NOT on the Seagulls’ radar, despite the loan exit of Florin Andone yesterday. (The Argus)
Sheffield United record signing Oli McBurnie has held ‘clear the air’ talks with Scotland manager Steve Clarke after over his alleged derogatory comments about the national team. (Daily Record)