Premier League rumours: Former Newcastle United goalkeeper on trial at Manchester United | Red Devils set to tie key defender down to long-term deal | Updates on Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal

Rumours and speculations continues to surround the Premier League.

Today's reports reveal a former Newcastle United goalkeeper has been taken on trial by Manchester United. Meanwhile, the Red Devils look set to secure the long term future of a key defender.

There also updates on Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal following their weekend results.

Here's the latest top-flight rumours in full

Manchester United have taken goalkeeper Paul Woolston on trial after he was released by Newcastle United. The Red Devils named Woolston on the bench for the Under-23s' 2-0 win at Middlesbrough on Sunday. (Manchester Evening Standard)

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling is set to sign a new deal at Old Trafford. The 28-year-old has less than a year left on his current contract. (Daily Star)

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mario Gotze could join his former manager Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. (Sky Sports)

David Beckham has held talks with former Real Madrid team-mate Zinedine Zidane about managing his Inter Miami side in the MLS. (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard says he feels "200 per cent fit", despite being rested by manager Maurizio Sarri in midweek. (Sky Sports)

Besiktas goalkeeper Loris Karius - who is on loan from Liverpool - says he is taking inspiration from former Germany goalkeeper Olivier Kahn after his Champions League final nightmare. (Bild)

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker says he wants to move back to his preferred right-back position with England. (Various)

European champions Real Madrid have announced plans for a £500m redesign of the Santiago Bernabeu. (Daily Mail)

Juventus want to sign Manchester City and Germany winger Leroy Sane. (Calciomercato)

Manchester City will join Manchester United and Barcelona in the race to sign Ajax's Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong. (Various)

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is the best in the world, says Everton keeper Jordan Pickford. (Various)