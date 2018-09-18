Premier League rumours: Mike Ashley's position 'untenable' says Newcastle United great | Liverpool boss makes bold statement ahead of PSG clash | Updates on Manchester United, Chelsea

The Premier League big guns are in Champions League action this evening - but that doesn't stop the off the pitch rumours from mounting.

Today's reports say a Newcastle United legend has labelled Mike Ashley's position as 'untenable' following 11 years at St James's Park.

Elsewhere, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has made a bold statement ahead of The Reds' Champions League clash with PSG.

Here's the Premier League rumour mill in full:

Newcastle United favourite Les Ferdinand has labelled Mike Ashley's position untenable and fears for Rafa Bentiez's future on Tyneside. (Newcastle Legends Podcast)

Talks have stalled between Raheem Sterling and Manchester City over a new contract for the 23-year-old winger, whose current deal is set to expire in the summer. (The Guardian)

Roma sporting director Monchi says the club were forced to sell Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah to Liverpool because of Financial Fair Play rules. (El Mundo)

Former Chelsea defender John Terry, 37, is still undecided as to whether he will play on after rejecting Russian club Spartak Moscow. (Birmingham Mail)

Fifa president Gianni Infantino admits he has doubts over plans to stage Girona's home La Liga game against Barcelona at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on 26 January. (ESPN)

Eden Hazard would be capable of scoring 40 goals this season - if he was playing for Manchester City or Liverpool, reckons former England international Stuart Pearce. (Talksport)

AC Milan are in advanced negotiations with Arsenal over bringing the Gunners' chief executive Ivan Gazidis to the San Siro. (Daily Telegraph)

Forward Marcus Rashford is set for a rare Manchester United start when Jose Mourinho's men kick off their Champions League campaign. (Daily Mirror)

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's attack is better than PSG's ahead of their Champions League clash. (The Guardian)

Tottenham Hotspur forward Heung-Min Son has emerged as a transfer target for German champions Bayern Munich after evading military service. (The Sun)