Premier League rumours: Newcastle braced for defender bids, Manchester United dealt transfer blow, Arsenal target double signing, Chelsea offered reassurance over star

Here's the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United are prepared to re-enter negotiations with Genoa over the sale of outcast left-back Achraf Lazaar. (Secolo XIX)

Manchester United are willing to make goalkeeper David De Gea the club's highest earner as they prepare fresh contract talks with the 27-year-old. (Calciomercato)

Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake has quickly dismissed rumours that a move to Manchester United is on the cards. (Metro)

Arsenal are hoping to bolster their midfield with moves for Rennes winger Ismalia Sarr and Bayern Leverkusen Kai Havertz. (The Sun)

Former Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko is open to a return to the Premier League but admits that it "may be too late". (Sky Sports)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he does not know if Manchester City are ready to win the Champions League. (The Times)

Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard insists he would never force a move to Real Madrid as the Blues have "given him a lot". (Telefoot)

Maurizio Sarri could welcome back Tiemoue Bakayoko after AC Milan have threatened to cut his loan short because of "defects in his game". (Corriere dello Sport)

Tom Heaton has admitted he may have to leave Burnley in Januay with Nick Pope and Joe Hart currently above him in the pecking order. (Daily Mirror)

Tottenham Hotspur are braced for the departure of Mousa Dembele, who is ready to see out his contract and move to the Chinese Super League. (The Sun)

Fulham are readying a move for AC Milan defender Mateo Musacchio in order to improve their current defensive woes. (Daily Mirror)

Xhderan Shaqiri says his difficult start to life at Liverpool was expected having made just four appearances so far. (Zeitung)