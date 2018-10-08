Premier League rumours: Newcastle legend Kevin Keegan tipped for top job, Arsenal close in on £15m signing, Frenchmen rules out Manchester United move

Here's the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

BBC Sport pundit and former football Garth Crooks has tipped Newcastle United legend Kevin Keegan to become chairman of the Premier League one day. Crooks spoke to Keegan ahead of his latest book release and heavily praised him for his 'passion and courage'. (BBC Football Focus)

Arsenal are set to sign Paraguay striker Miguel Almiron in a £15m January deal from MLS club Atlanta United. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho wants the public backing of the club's board this week. (The Independent)

The agent of Zinedine Zidane says the former Real Madrid coach - linked with Manchester United - is unlikely to manage in the Premier League. (Marca)

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry is the number one candidate to become Aston Villa manager, with former Chelsea defender John Terry being lined up as his assistant. (Express and Star)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola apologised to Gabriel Jesus for not letting him to take the late penalty missed by Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez in the goalless draw with Liverpool. (The Independent)

Everton's Lucas Digne has played down any potential rivalry with Leighton Baines over Everton's left-back position. (Liverpool Echo)

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says there is no magical formula for his side to turn around their home form, after three defeats in four home matches. (Football London)

England and Tottenham face an anxious wait over Danny Rose's fitness after Mauricio Pochettino confirmed the player has suffered a recurrence of a groin injury. (London Evening Standard)

Striker Harry Kane says an early-season "kick up the bum" has left Tottenham sitting pretty. (Daily Mirror)