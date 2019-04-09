Premier League rumours: Newcastle prepare deal involving FIVE players | Liverpool miss out on £34.5m star | Manchester United eye £50m midfielder | Updates on West Ham, Chelsea and Arsenal

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle are eyeing a triple swoop for West Brom trio Salomon Rondon, Jake Livermore and Kieran Gibbs and are prepared use Dwight Gayle and Jacob Murphy as apart of the deal. (TEAMTalk)

Former Magpies striker Andy Carroll is tipped to sign for a MLS club when he leaves West Ham United at the end of his contract this summer. (The Times)

Manchester United are preparing a £50m summer bid for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice. (Irish Independent)

DC United midfielder Luciano Acosta says he is "happy" to be watched by Manchester United. (Goal)

Thorgan Hazard will join Borussia Dortmund in a £34.5m deal this summer, despite Liverpool offering a higher sum of money. (Kicker - in German)

Ajax left-back and Arsenal-linked Nicolas Tagliafico says this summer may be the "natural time" to move to a Premier League club. (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma, on loan at Everton, has admitted he is unsure about his future. The Frenchman is wanted permanently by Everton. (Daily Mail)

Everton are weighing up a bid for Birmingham City striker Che Adams. The Blues rejected bids from Burnley and Southampton in January. (Football Insider)

West Ham will rival Bournemouth for Liverpool right-back Nathaniel Clyne, who is on loan at the Cherries until the end of the season. (Goal)

Leicester City and Leeds United are among a host of English clubs interested in Braga defender Bruno Viana, who is rated at £8-£10m. (Talksport)

Wolverhampton Wanderers left-back Ruben Vinagre is attracting interest from both Liverpool and Barcelona. (Birmingham Mail)