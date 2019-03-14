Premier League rumours: Newcastle star eyes La Liga switch | Manchester United chase £26m deal | Liverpool ace tipped for Bundesliga move | Updates on Arsenal, Chelsea, West Ham

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United forward Ayoze Perez says "it is obvious" he would like to return to Spain and play in La Liga in the future. (Marca via Sports Witness)

Manchester United have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Jadon Sancho after Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc insists he will be at the club next season. (Daily Mirror)

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have been given the go ahead to sign Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld - a clause in his contract would could see him leave for £26m. (Daily Mirror)

Real Madrid look set to beat Manchester United in the chase for Porto defender Eder Militao in a £45m deal. (The Sun)

Former Bayern Munich president Franz Beckenbauer has backed Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to manage the club in the future. (Goal)

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane wants to make Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante his first signing after returning to the La Liga club this week. (Calciomercato)

Arsenal are set to finalise a £7m deal for Brazilian wonderkid Gabriel Martinelli despite him having trained with Manchester United and Barcelona. (Various)

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane's lack of progress in talks over a new contract is partly down to his mother Regina Weber, who won a gold medal at the 1984 Olympics. (Daily Mail)

Leicester City paid Celtic £9m in compensation for manager Brendan Rodgers and his backroom team, which includes ex-Liverpool defender Kolo Toure. (Daily Telegraph)

Hull City winger Jarrod Bowen turned down a £12m switch to Cardiff City in January as he felt “deeply conflicted given that Emiliano Sala was still missing, presumed dead.” (Daily Mail)

AC Milan look set to beat Manchester City and West Ham to the signature of highly-rated Argentine midfielder Juan Sebastian Sforza. (Milan News, via Calciomercato)