Premier League rumours: Newcastle submit £4.3m winger bid | Manchester United rival Tottenham for £25m star | Liverpool eye shock £35m-rated ace | Updates on Chelsea, Arsenal, West Ham

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle have made a £4.3m loan bid for Atletico Madrid winger Gelson Martins as they look to hold off competition from Everton and Arsenal.. (AS - in Spanish)

Premier League rumours

Manchester United will rival Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool for the signing of PSV Eindhoven £25m-rated winger Steven Bergwijn. ( De Telegraaf)

Liverpool have joined the race to sign Chelsea ace Callum Hudson-Odoi, despite Bayern Munich previously failing with three offers in the region of £35m. (Bild)

RB Leipzig will offer their English sporting director Paul Mitchell a lucrative new deal to fend off interest from Manchester United. (The Sun)

Arsenal could allow Aaron Ramsey to join Juventus this month if they can complete loan deals for Denis Suarez and James Rodriguez. (Independent)

Chelsea are expected to confirm the arrival of Gonzalo Higuain today after AC Milan agreed a deal with Genoa over attacker Krzysztof Piatek. (Football.London)

Barcelona are on the brink of beating Manchester City and Paris Saint Germain to the signing of Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 21. (Daily Express)

Everton are prepared to sell Idrissa Gueye to PSG - if the French club stump up £40m for the Senegalese midfielder. (Daily Mirror)

West Ham United have opened talks with Sunderland striker Josh Maja's representatives. If a deal is struck, the Hammers are willing to let the Black Cats keep Maja on an 18-month loan.(Sunderland Echo)